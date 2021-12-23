sugar land

Suspect in Rapper's Slaying Arrested at Atlanta Airport

Travelers At HartsfieldJackson Atlanta International Airport Ahead Of Christmas Holiday
Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A man suspected in the shooting death of a rising Texas rap artist on an Atlanta area interstate was arrested as he was exiting a plane at Atlanta's airport, a Georgia sheriff's office said.

James Edward Thomas was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on suspicion of malice murder and aggravated assault in the March slaying of rapper Corey Detiege, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

He was booked into jail Saturday, according to jail records, which list his age at the time of booking as 34. He was being held without bond. The jail records do not list an attorney for him.

Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died after the predawn shooting March 5 on Interstate 85, police in suburban Gwinnett County have said previously. Detiege, 33, was from Sugar Land, Texas.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Austin 8 mins ago

Shoplifting Suspect in Pittsburgh Wanted for Texas Homicide

Houston 10 hours ago

Texas Man Sentenced to 12 Years on Terrorism Charge at Resentencing

Police at the time did not provide a motive for the slaying.

Chucky Trill released his album "Music for the Soul" in 2018 and had more music in the works, the Houston Chronicle has reported.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said it apprehended Thomas with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and Atlanta police.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

sugar landAtlantaHartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airportrap artistchucky trill
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us