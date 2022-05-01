Pflugerville

Suspect in 2 Fatal Shootings in Arizona is Arrested in Texas

A suspect in the fatal shootings of a young woman and teenage girl at a Casa Grande apartment complex has been arrested in Texas, according to authorities.

Casa Grande police said 18-year-old Terrance Xavier Santistevan was taken into custody Saturday night in Pflugerville, which is 18 miles north of Austin, Texas.

Police said Santistevan is facing two counts of first-degree murder. He’s being held in the Travis County jail awaiting extradition to Arizona.

It was unclear Sunday if Santistevan has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Authorities said 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota were found shot multiple times on April 24 with nearly 30 bullet casings recovered at the scene.

The two were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

A possible motive for the shootings remains unclear, authorities said.

Police said detectives developed leads in the case through tips given by community members.

They’re still searching for Santistevan’s vehicle, which police said has been connected to the fatal shootings.

