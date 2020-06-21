Skeletal Remains Identified as Fort Hood Soldier Missing Since 2019

Skeletal remains discovered Friday in Killeen have been positively identified as those of Private Gregory Morales who was last heard from in August 2019.

His remains were found in a field near the 3200 block of Florence Road after U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command Special Agents got information about the location of the body.

Morales was identified using dental records and an autopsy is scheduled.

Foul play is suspected, and a $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone with credible information about the circumstances surrounding Morales' death, according to U.S. Army officials.

Morales was last seen driving his vehicle in Killeen on Aug. 19, 2019, and was last verbally heard from Aug. 20, 2019. He was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days of when he disappeared, officials said.

Investigators do not believe Morales' death is connected to the search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who went missing from Fort Hood on April 22.

Guillen's car keys and wallet were found in the armory room, where she had been working, but her cellphone was missing. Rewards for information about her disappearance have grown to a total of $50,000.

Anyone with information may call Army Criminal Investigation Command Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.