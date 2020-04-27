US Army Offers $15,000 Reward for Information on Missing Fort Hood Soldier

The U.S. Army is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared five days ago from Fort Hood.
Guillen, 20, was last seen about 1 p.m. April 22 in the parking lot of the Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, the Army said.
Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were later found in a room where she worked earlier in the day.
“Please help me find my girlfriend,” her boyfriend Juan Cruz tweeted on Friday. “Please anything helps.”
Guillen has three tattoos on her left arm.
At the time she vanished, she was wearing a black T-shirt.
Guillen is from Houston.
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is investigating her disappearance.