Reward for Information in Disappearance of Fort Hood Soldier Growing

A reward is growing for information in the disappearance of a Fort Hood soldier.

Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, was last seen on base on April 22, 2020.

Her car keys and wallet were found in the armory room where she had been working earlier that day. However, Guillen's cellphone was missing.

"We need answers because reality is Vanessa was on the base. This should never have happened," said Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia.

LULAC announced a $25,000 reward for information in addition to the Army's $25,000 reward for information.

Guillen was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood wearing a black shirt and purple workout pants.

Investigators said her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she'd been working earlier in the day.

Investigators said more than 150 people have been interviewed regarding her disappearance.