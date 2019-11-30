Sheriff’s Deputies Wrangle Alligator Southwest of Houston

Fort-Bend-Co-gator
Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's deputies southwest of Houston encountered a reptilian "suspect" with four legs and a tail Saturday.

Authorities responded to a call for an alligator in a Rosenberg neighborhood Saturday, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. Rosenberg is about 30 miles southwest of Houston.

The sheriff's office had some fun with the incident, tweeting "Pets are required to be on a leash. We'll check him for a chip, but we may need a foster."

Alligators are native to that part of Texas and are in most bodies of water around Rosenberg, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office then closed with the ultimate dad joke: "They can grow up to 15 feet, but most only have 4."

The alligator was relocated to the Brazos River, officials said.

