Sen. Cruz and ‘The Princess Bride' Actor in Twitter Feud

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and The Princess Bride actor, Cary Elwes, have been in a Twitter feud of sorts.

The dust-up started when Sen. Cruz was quoted in an interview saying "Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it's Thanos or go to 'Watchmen.' The view of the Left is people are a disease."

Sen Ted Cruz: "Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it's Thanos or go to 'Watchmen.' The view of the Left is people are a disease"

Elwes responded in a tweet with "How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you?"

.@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS.

The back and forth tweets went on with Cruz tweeting an autographed photo appearing to be signed by the actor addressed to the senator.

Elwes responded with a tweet implying the autograph was forged.

.@tedcruz Nah you can keep it as a reminder of how tragic it is that you had to have someone forge your name. Which makes sense since you are a forgery.

Cruz then tweeted on Thursday a screen grab showing Elwes had blocked the senator with the words "As you wish…" a nod to a well-known line in the movie 'The Princess Bride.'