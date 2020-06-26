army

Search Ongoing for Missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillén

Vanessa Guillén was last seen on April 22; investigators looking into whether she may have been a victim of sexual harassment as Army suspects foul play

The search is ongoing for Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier missing for more than two months.

Guillén, assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, has not been seen since April 22.

Through a press release, a specialist from the Regimental Engineer Squadron said, "As soon as we found out Pfc. Guillén was missing we started searching for her. Troopers within the regiment have walked, driven and searched the training areas day in and day out and we will continue to search for her until she is found."

Searches have included buildings, barracks, fields, training areas, lakes and trails around Fort Hood.

La soldado Guillén, originaria de Houston, está desaparecida desde el pasado 22 de abril.

Guillén was last seen in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squdaron Headquarters, wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness pants. Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room, where she was working that day.

The press release said that the 3rd Cavalry Regiment's investigative team is looking into allegations that Guillén was a victim of sexual harassment.

The Army is now suspecting foul play in Guillén's disappearance.

The Army's Criminal Investigation Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information on Guillén's whereabouts.

Citizens with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at (254) 495-7767.

They can also anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.

