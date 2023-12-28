San Antonio police provide latest information in deaths of pregnant woman and boyfriend found shot

San Antonio police provided the latest information in the investigation of the deaths of a pregnant woman and a man found shot in a vehicle on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The dead bodies that Texas investigators believe to have been a missing pregnant woman, Savannah Soto, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found with gunshot wounds days after they were reported missing, police said Wednesday.

The victims were found in a car parked outside a San Antonio apartment complex earlier this week.

Soto was a week overdue to deliver her baby and was scheduled to have an induced labor at a hospital last Saturday night, Dec.23, her family told KENS-TV. But her mother said she got no answer Saturday afternoon when she knocked on the door of Soto’s apartment in the suburb of Leon Valley.

The family spent Christmas night searching the area. On Monday, Leon Valley police issued a missing-person alert for Soto and later said Guerra also could not be found.

Police said in a presser Thursday afternoon the medical examiner's office confirmed the identity of one of the deceased as 22-year-old Matthew Guerra.

Guerra died from a gunshot wound to the head but the manner of death is still pending, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The second deceased victim in the car has not yet been officially identified by the medical examiner but police stated in Thursday's presser, that they believe that victim to be 18-year-old Savannah Soto.

"The second deceased victim has not yet been officially identified by the medical examiner, however, I think we can be confident that the second victim was Savannah," McManus said.

Police announced that the case is now being investigated as a capital murder case.

San Antonio detectives are going through security and surveillance videos in the days leading up to the disappearance of Soto and Guerra.

Detectives are also combing through cell phone records and social media for any communication with the victims.

Police released new video showing 2 persons of interest in the investigation, one driving a dark-colored pickup truck, the other driving the victims' Silver Kia Optima. The video footage was taken from a nearby location where the bodies were found.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SAPD Homicide at (210) 207-7674 or (210) 207-7440.