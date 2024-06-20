Police in Round Rock say they've arrested a teenager in connection with the shooting at a Juneteenth celebration that killed two women and injured as many as 14 others.

On Thursday morning, Round Rock Chief of Police Allen Banks said a fugitive task force in Pflugerville had arrested 17-year-old Ricky Thompson III at about 7:30 a.m. and that he was being held in the Williamson County Jail on a charge of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A bond amount for Thompson has not yet been set, and it's unclear if he has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Banks said Thursday that police believe Thompson was one of several people who were shooting at each other in Old Settlers Park on Saturday night.

Two women were killed in the crossfire: Lyndsey Vicknair, an attorney from Mansfield who lived in Manor, Texas, with her husband Kevin and their three children, and Ara Duke, who worked in education in Austin. As many as 14 others, all innocent bystanders, were said to have been injured in the gunfire.

Vicknair family photo The family of Lyndsey and Kevin Vicknair.

Citing the need to protect the ongoing investigation, Banks shared few other details but did confirm Thompson was the person in the white hoodie sought by investigators and that more arrests and charges were expected. Banks said investigators still believe the shooting was the result of an altercation between two groups of people attending the celebration.

Banks said the families of the victims were notified about the arrest Thursday morning. KXAN in Austin shared a statement from the Vicknair family thanking investigators for their work on the case while calling on those responsible for the shooting to surrender to police.

"The Vicknair family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Round Rock Police Department and other law enforcement agencies for their due diligence. The detectives have been extremely supportive during this very difficult time," the family said. "Kevin’s message remains the same: 'To the shooter or shooters who took God’s gift from me and my children, you may not care for us or others, but my message to you is to do what God has placed on your heart to do.'"

Vicknair's family and friends are invited to a private wake in Mansfield on Friday evening, followed by her celebration of life on Saturday.