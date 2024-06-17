Mansfield mom of three among victims in fatal Round Rock Juneteenth shooting

A North Texas native is among the victims killed during last weekend's Juneteenth celebration in the City of Round Rock.

The free festival took place at Old Settlers Park, about 20 minutes north of Austin. Lyndsey Vicknair was well-known and loved by many in Mansfield.

“I've known Lyndsey Vicknair since she was a child. She was baptized in this church,” Dr. Michael Evans, Senior Pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church, said.

“She is a Mansfield High School product. She is, I think, the symbol of what you would want in an All-American young woman. Her parents have a business here in Mansfield. They're a philanthropic family. She's a philanthropist herself.”

Lyndsey and Kevin Vicknair, her husband, were together at a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday evening in Round Rock. Round Rock Police said an altercation began between two groups during a concert at the event, and someone started shooting.

The Vicknairs were eating when they heard shots fired. Innocent bystanders, including Lyndsey, were shot just before 11 p.m.

“She said, ‘I’m hit’,” Kevin said in a press conference on Monday. Kevin said he performed CPR on his wife; however, she died.

Vicknair and Ara Duke were pronounced dead at the scene. Several others were hurt.

The couple was raising their three children, ages one to seven, in their Central Texas home. On Sunday he had to tell his kids their mom was never coming home.

“It was a sense of disbelief,” Evans said. Evans said he got a call from Lyndsey’s mother around 11 Saturday night.

“My wife and I, (and) members of the church, we took off to Austin. And we, of course, discovered that it wasn't a nightmare. It was real that something tragic like this would happen to a woman who was such a nice lady. Just an awesome person.”

Lyndsey was a respected attorney based in the Austin region.

On Monday afternoon, the Austin Bar Association released a brief statement offering condolences to those who knew Lyndsey.

“Austin Bar and AYLA member Lyndsey D. Vicknair of The Chapman Firm was killed at the Round Rock Juneteenth concert. Our prayers go out to her husband, Kevin, and their three children,” the statement said.

According to her employer’s website, Lyndsey’s legal career encompassed a variety of matters, including business, construction, media, and entertainment law.

“Prior to joining The Chapman Firm, Lyndsey acted as Attorney-Advisor for the United States Army Corps of Engineers on various construction-related matters,” the website stated. “Lyndsey was named a Texas Super Lawyer “Rising Star” in the area of Construction Litigation in 2023 as reported in Super Lawyers magazine; Thomson Reuters.”

Evans said Lyndsey loved to give back to her community in Mansfield.

“If you needed food in the food pantry, she was that person who, would bring boxes of canned goods at during, hurricanes and tornadoes,” Evans said. “When we were doing a mission work, she'd be that person to bring those donations… She taught her children (the same). In regard to their birthdays, rather than them receiving birthday gifts, they would be involved in community service. They would be giving on their birthday."

Now, her husband, family, and friends are preparing to pay their respects and celebrate all Lyndsey has accomplished in her 33 years. Loved ones have also set up a GoFundMe campaign to support Vicknair's family.

“We’ve lost a person who is a giver,” Evans said. “She’s an awesome wife, mother, (and) all-around person. She is a portrait of what you would want your child to turn out to be. And her life’s been (ended) by senseless violence… because of foolish behavior. I’m sickened by it. It happens to be an epidemic in the American society right now.”

Family and friends of Lyndsey’s are invited to a private wake service in Mansfield on Friday evening, followed by her celebration of life on Saturday.

Police do not have a suspect in custody. Law enforcement is looking for a Black male, 19 to 20 years old, 5'7", with a thin build and short dreads. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Round Rock Police Department has set up an online portal for witnesses to upload any photos or video evidence from Saturday.