Outlaw Texas Country Singer Billy Joe Shaver Dies at 81

Outlaw country singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, who wrote songs like "Honky Tonk Heroes," "I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train" and "Old Five and Dimers Like Me," has died He was 81.

His friend Connie Nelson said he died Wednesday in Texas following a stroke.

Born in Corsicana, Shaver was among the original group of outlaw country artists in the early '70s, penning songs for Waylon Jennings, Bobby Bare, Kris Kristofferson, Tom T. Hall and Willie Nelson.

Getty Images

This morning we got the news that our friend, Billy Joe Shaver, has passed away at the age of 81. When we think of Billy Joe Shaver, we cant help but smile, laugh, and reminisce on almost 40 years of friendship. pic.twitter.com/aIGEiBP3lW — Billy Bob's Texas (@BillyBobsTexas) October 28, 2020

Shaver's lyrics reflected his hardscrabble upbringing in Texas, where he lost part of two fingers while working at a lumber mill. He came to Nashville in 1968 and was signed as a writer to Bare's publishing company.

His big break came when Jennings recorded several of Shaver's songs for his 1973 album "Honky Tonk Heroes," which helped popularize the outlaw country genre. Shaver wrote songs that were covered by Elvis Presley, Patty Loveless, George Jones, Tex Ritter, Tennessee Ernie Ford and John Anderson.

"By most accounts, even Willie's, Billy Joe was the greatest. 'Billy Joe is definitely the best writer in Texas,' says the braided one. By most accounts, he was also the craziest."



RIP Billy Joe Shaver. https://t.co/o4JkxQKX31 — Texas Monthly (@TexasMonthly) October 28, 2020

Anderson had a No. 4 country hit with Shaver's "I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal," and Johnny Rodriquez took Shaver's song, "I Couldn't Be Me Without You," to No. 3 on the country chart. 4

He wrote "Willie the Wandering Gypsy and Me" about Nelson.

Another great Texas music icon is gone. Billy Joe Shaver was a bona fide, certified, Lone Star original - a throwback to a far different time. This was echoed in the music he wrote and performed over a long and very adventurous life. https://t.co/boaCjRLl3w — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 28, 2020

Download our free NBC DFW mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and weather coverage.