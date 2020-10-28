billy joe shaver

Outlaw Texas Country Singer Billy Joe Shaver Dies at 81

Friend tells Associated Press the legendary singer-songwriter died following a stroke

By Kristin M. Hall

Getty Images

Outlaw country singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, who wrote songs like "Honky Tonk Heroes," "I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train" and "Old Five and Dimers Like Me," has died He was 81.

His friend Connie Nelson said he died Wednesday in Texas following a stroke.

Born in Corsicana, Shaver was among the original group of outlaw country artists in the early '70s, penning songs for Waylon Jennings, Bobby Bare, Kris Kristofferson, Tom T. Hall and Willie Nelson.

Getty Images
SPICEWOOD, TX - MARCH 16: Billy Joe Shaver (L) and Willie Nelson perform in concert during the Luck Reunion at Luck, Texas on March 16, 2017 in Spicewood, Texas.

Shaver's lyrics reflected his hardscrabble upbringing in Texas, where he lost part of two fingers while working at a lumber mill. He came to Nashville in 1968 and was signed as a writer to Bare's publishing company.

His big break came when Jennings recorded several of Shaver's songs for his 1973 album "Honky Tonk Heroes," which helped popularize the outlaw country genre. Shaver wrote songs that were covered by Elvis Presley, Patty Loveless, George Jones, Tex Ritter, Tennessee Ernie Ford and John Anderson.

Anderson had a No. 4 country hit with Shaver's "I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal," and Johnny Rodriquez took Shaver's song, "I Couldn't Be Me Without You," to No. 3 on the country chart. 4

He wrote "Willie the Wandering Gypsy and Me" about Nelson.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas Stars 2 hours ago

Stars Unveil New Blackout Third Jersey Inspired by the City of Dallas

Download our free NBC DFW mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and weather coverage.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

billy joe shaverWillie NelsonCorsicana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us