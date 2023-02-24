Monday's Lotto Texas Jackpot Hits $54.5 Million, Highest Since 2010

There was no winner for Saturday's Lotto Texas jackpot drawing, sending the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years even higher to an estimated $54.5 million for Monday night.

Monday's drawing offers an estimated cash value of $33.66 million. If someone wins Monday night and takes the cash value option, they'll pay approximately $8,078,400 in federal taxes (24%) and take home roughly $25,581,600. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

If there is no jackpot winner for Monday night’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for Wednesday, March 22 will climb closer to $55 million.

Monday's annuitized jackpot is the third-largest in North America. Lotto Texas is only eclipsed by multi-state jackpots Mega Millions and Powerball, whose jackpots are $272 million and $86 million, respectively.

Monday's drawing is the 79th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

Lotto Texas has boasted nine different winning jackpot drawings in the $50 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the drawing on Jan. 26, 2005, when an advertised $57 million prize was claimed by a Garland resident