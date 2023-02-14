$20 Million Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Fort Worth, One Top Prize Ticket Left

A Fort Worth resident won $20 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

According to the Texas Lottery, the top prize ticket in the $20 Million Supreme game was sold at the Cleburne Food Mart at 3233 Cleburne Road in Fort Worth.

The winner, who will be responsible for about $4.8 million in federal taxes, asked to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket is one of four top prizes, two others have already been claimed and that leaves one more $20 million winner out there somewhere. The other two top-prize tickets were sold in Boerne and La Feria.

Each scratch-off ticket in the $20 Million Supreme game costs $100 and is the most expensive scratch-off game offered by the Texas Lottery.

The game $20 Million Supreme offers more than $829 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning a prize of $150 or more in the game are one in 3.49.