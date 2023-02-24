Monday's Lotto Texas Jackpot Hits $51 Million

There was no winner for Saturday's $50.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot, sending the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years even higher to an estimated $51 million for Monday night.

Monday's drawing offers an estimated cash value of $30 million. If someone wins Monday night and takes the cash value option, they'll pay approximately $7,200,000 in federal taxes (24%) and take home roughly $22,800,000. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

If there is no jackpot winner for Monday night’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Wednesday, March 8 drawing will be around $51.75 million.

Saturday's annuitized jackpot was the third-largest in North America and fourth-largest in the world going into the drawing. In North America, Lotto Texas is only eclipsed by Tuesday's $188 million Mega Millions jackpot. Saturday's $161 million Powerball jackpot had a winner. Monday's Powerball jackpot is $20 million.

Monday's drawing is the 73rd in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $40 million was for the drawing on Sept. 30, 2020, when an estimated $47 million prize was claimed by a Seguin resident.