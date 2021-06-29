Methamphetamine Worth $1.7 Million Seized at Mexico Border

More than $1.7 million worth of methamphetamine is off the streets after being seized by police earlier this month.

Officers in Brownsville, Texas were working the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge on June 17 when an 18-year-old man attempted entry into the U.S. driving a 2008 Ford. Officers discovered 30 packages of methamphetamine inside the car, for a total of more than 34 pounds of the drug.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The second seizure took place the very next day at the same location when a 19-year-old man attempted entry into the U.S. driving a 2006 Dodge. Officers discovered 24 packaged of methamphetamine inside the car, for a total of more than 53 pounds of the drug.

Both men were turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

The total estimated street value of the drugs seized in the two separate raids is approximately $1,744,279.00.