Man Accused of Assaulting a Tucson Realtor Arrested in Texas

A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago been arrested in Texas.

Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso (Texas) County Jail.

Tucson police said the man in his 30s was wanted in connection with the alleged assault on Oct. 8.

They said a real estate agent was showing a house to a prospective buyer when Nunley allegedly assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

Police said the woman was able to escape and call 911, but she miscarried three days after the attack from her injuries.

It was unclear Sunday when Nunley will be extradited to Tucson and whether he had a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

