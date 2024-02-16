Judge rejects AG Ken Paxton's bid to dismiss securities fraud case

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s criminal trial appears poised to begin in two months after a judge on Friday denied his request to dismiss charges.

Paxton’s long-standing case is set to begin on April 15 in Houston on nearly 9-year-old charges of felony securities fraud. He has pleaded not guilty.

The attorney general sought to have the case dismissed, arguing that his constitutional right to a speedy trial had been violated. Judge Andrea Beall of the 185th District Court ruled against Paxton after brief arguments during a pretrial hearing in Houston.

Paxton was indicted on two counts of securities fraud and one count of failing to register with state securities regulators. The fraud charges relate to allegations that he solicited investors in a Collin County company without disclosing that he was being paid for the work.

If convicted, Paxton faces five to 99 years in prison.

Click here to read more on this developing story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.