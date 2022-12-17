earthquake

Investigators Arrive in West Texas Following 5.4 Earthquake

By The Associated Press

NBC 5 News

The Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees the state's oil and gas industry, on Saturday sent investigators to west Texas following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Midland.

"RRC inspectors will be examining disposal activity at injection well sites near the earthquake," according to a statement from the commission, "and will take any necessary actions to protect public safety and the environment."

The Railroad Commission earlier this month directed producers to reduce injection volumes following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on Nov. 16 in Mentone, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Midland.

The Friday afternoon earthquake, about 315 miles (507 kilometers) west of Dallas, resulted in no injuries and only minimal damage, including no apparent damage to oil and gas wells in the area, said Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Bunch.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"The only thing we've had reported was minor cosmetic damage, cracks in sheetrock, stuff like that" to homes within the city, Bush said Saturday.

The Railroad Commission inspectors had arrived, Bush said.

The earthquake was preliminarily rated a 5.3 magnitude, the fourth strongest in Texas history, then upgraded by the U.S. Geological Survey to 5.4, tying it with the Mentone temblor for the third strongest in Texas.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth Dec 16

These Dogs May Be Euthanized if Fort Worth Shelter Can't Find Foster Homes

El Paso 54 mins ago

El Paso Declares State of Emergency Days Before Title 42 Expires

Earthquakes in the south-central United States have been linked to oil and gas production, particularly the underground injection of wastewater, which is a byproduct of oil and gas production.

In neighboring Oklahoma, thousands of earthquakes of varying magnitudes have been recorded in the past decade, leading state regulators to direct producers to close some injection wells.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

earthquakeMidlandTexas Railroad Commission
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us