‘I'm Sorry,' Uvalde Shooter's Mother Apologizes to Grieving Family

A tense confrontation between the mother of the Uvalde school shooter and relatives of one of the children he killed was caught on camera Tuesday.

A Telemundo news crew captured the emotionally charged encounter between Adriana Martinez, the mother of the 18-year-old shooter, and relatives of Uvalde victim Amerie Jo Garza, the network reported.

Reporter Edgar Munoz said in an Instagram post that the meeting was accidental and happened after a community meeting Tuesday.

The video showed Martinez being asked what reasons her son had for the attack that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Martinez said her son had mental health issues. "You have no right to judge my son. No, you don't. No, you don't. No. May God forgive you all," Martinez responded.

Martinez then apologized and called her son a coward.

"I know my son was a coward. You think I don't know that? I know," she said, holding a cellphone to her ear. "You don't think I'm carrying all that with me? You don't think I don't know? I know, and I'm sorry."

Telemundo's video showed sheriff's deputies arriving at the scene to de-escalate the situation and escort the mother away.