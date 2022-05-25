Hundreds Gather for Prayer Vigil to Remember Lives Lost in Uvalde

Hundreds of people packed into the Uvalde Fairplex Arena on Wednesday evening for a prayer vigil remembering Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Local and state leaders joined law enforcement, local pastors and residents to pray for the 21 lives lost in Tuesday’s mass shooting and to pray for the small town of about 16,000.

One family in attendance lost not one, but two members in the shooting.

Neveah Bravo is among 19 children gunned down inside Robb Elementary School.

Her mother tells NBC 5 that Neveah’s favorite color was pink.

Esmeralda Bravo said her granddaughter was shy and a good girl and did not deserve what happened and neither did her niece Jailah Silguero who was also killed.

Earlier in the day, NBC 5 spoke with Alyssa and Juan Santos as well as their daughter Auraleigha.

The 10-year-old says she was playing outside when she heard two gunshots.

“Our teacher said they were fireworks and kids were just messing around,” said the fourth-grader. “We didn’t think that. We knew they weren’t fireworks. We wouldn’t go on lockdown for that.”

The girl’s parents say it was a miracle she was not inside the building at the time of the shooting.

“She was two, three doors down from the class,” said Juan Santos. “But since she took early recess, she was on the other side of the campus.”

The child says she went home and watched for updates.

“I didn’t know who was hurt or dead and we started looking around on Facebook and then I realized that all the people I knew were dead now,” she said.