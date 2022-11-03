Huge Powwow Held in Oklahoma to Commemorate Native American Heritage Month

November is Native American Heritage Month, in commemoration of the history, culture and contributions of Native Americans.

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will mark the occasion with its 17th Annual Choctaw Powwow this Friday through Sunday in Durant, Okla., which is just an hour and a half from DFW.

The Choctaw Cultural Center’s Choctaw Day kicks off Native American Heritage month on Friday, Nov. 4, where guests can try traditional Choctaw foods, participate in Choctaw social dancing and watch stickball games.

Then the annual Choctaw Powwow is set to begin Nov. 5 at the Choctaw Event Center, where more than 600 dancers of all ages and tribes will compete in various categories, including Northern Traditional, Southern Straight, Grass, Fancy Feather, Women’s Jingle and Fancy Shawl.

Though Powwows are not a Choctaw tradition, organizers say they are a chance for Native Americans from various tribes to come together to celebrate life and beautifully display their culture and heritage.

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

Organizers say it is an opportunity to honor and preserve the tribe's culture and share that legacy with others.

“What's so spectacular about the Grand Entry is that all dancers are on the floor at once, dancing as one to the same rhythm,” said powwow dancer and committee member Michael Roberts. “Grandparents, moms, dads and young children can all be out on the floor at the same time, sharing that tradition together and that’s what's so beautiful about it.”

Participants and guests of the Choctaw Powwow can expect a full schedule of activities, including vendor booths, social dancing and competitions featuring dancers and drummers from around the country.

For more information and an up-to-date schedule of activities, click here.

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 212,000 tribal members and 12,000-plus associates. The ancient people has an oral tradition dating back over 13,000 years.