A Houston veteran just turned 100 on Saturday and he wished for 100 birthday cards -- and he got them!

Joseph Broussard is a proud army veteran who served in World War II. According to his daughter, this birthday wish has been fulfilled.

Some cards were hand delivered and even mailed from as far away as Australia.

If you still would like to send him a card his address is:

Joseph Broussard

Richard A. Anderson Texas State Veterans Home

14041 Cottingham St.

Houston, Texas 77048