Here's How Texas Politicians Reacted to Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years - a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.
The reaction was swift, protesters on both sides of the issue gathered outside the Supreme Court within minutes of the ruling being announced.
Friday's outcome overturning Roe v. Wade means abortion will be banned in Texas, which is one of 13 states that has a so-called trigger law, which doesn't start right away, but typically within a month of the opinion.
Texas lawmakers reacted to the 5-4 ruling Friday, with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott releasing a statement touting the Supreme Court's ruling as returning power to states and promising funding for programs for expectant mothers and abortion alternatives.
Former congressman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke who is challenging Abbott in November’s elections, said "We will overcome this decision in Texas by winning political power" and posted a video on Twitter calling for voters to make their feelings known at the ballot box.
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also praised the court's decision.
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton turned to Twitter to say he's closing his office and making it an annual holiday.
Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas) had choice words for Paxton's tweet. He also released a statement on his website, in part, calling the court's decision "absolutely dangerous and destructive to the right to essential health care, the right to privacy, and to our freedom to make our own decisions."
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took to Twitter to call the court's reversal of Roe v. Wade "nothing short of a massive victory for life."
Congressman Joaquin Castro called for Cruz's resignation on Twitter and released a statement on his website that says, in part, the court's ruling is "wrong, and it will endanger the health and safety of people in Texas and across the country."
Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) tweeted that he is "furious and heartbroken" about the court's decision.
Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) called the decision "a momentous step for the rights of the unborn."
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas) who did not seek reelection this year called it "a moment of reckoning for reproductive rights."
Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Rockwall) said "today marks a huge win for life and an even bigger win for the United States of America."