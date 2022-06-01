Uvalde School Shooting

Gov. Abbott Calls for Special Committees to Examine School Safety, Mental Health After Massacre

After calls for a special session to deal with gun reform and mental health, the governor asks state leaders to form committees to review issues

A City Mourns As Texas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One Teacher
Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amid repeated calls for a special session of the legislature in the wake of the massacre in Uvalde last week that killed 19 children and two teachers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is asking Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan to convene special legislative committees to focus and review five issues.

Abbott sent a letter to Patrick and Phelan Wednesday requesting the new committees examine and develop legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety.

UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING

Uvalde School Shooting 20 hours ago

Calls for Gun Legislation Heard From Texas to Washington

Uvalde School Shooting May 30

Legislators Renew Calls for a Special Session After Uvalde Massacre

"As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a state must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence," Abbott said in the letter. "As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Under Abbott's direction, the committees will "review what steps previous legislatures have enacted, what resources the state has made available to local school districts, and make recommendations to the legislature and the executive branch" in the five topic areas.

Abbott said it was important the committees begin working immediately.

The governor did not say if he intends to call a special session after the committees make their recommendations. Special sessions and the agenda of those sessions are at the discretion of the governor.

UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING

Uvalde School Shooting 20 hours ago

Door Propped-Open by Uvalde Teacher Was Verified Closed Before Gunman Arrived: DPS

Uvalde School Shooting 2 hours ago

Uvalde School Chief Says He's Been on the Phone With DPS ‘Every Day,' Is Cooperating

Uvalde School Shooting 10 hours ago

More Police Isn't the Answer After Texas Shooting, Experts Say

This article tagged under:

Uvalde School ShootingGreg AbbottUvalde
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us