Gov. Abbott Calls for Special Committees to Examine School Safety, Mental Health After Massacre

Amid repeated calls for a special session of the legislature in the wake of the massacre in Uvalde last week that killed 19 children and two teachers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is asking Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan to convene special legislative committees to focus and review five issues.

Abbott sent a letter to Patrick and Phelan Wednesday requesting the new committees examine and develop legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety.

"As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a state must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence," Abbott said in the letter. "As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Under Abbott's direction, the committees will "review what steps previous legislatures have enacted, what resources the state has made available to local school districts, and make recommendations to the legislature and the executive branch" in the five topic areas.

Abbott said it was important the committees begin working immediately.

The governor did not say if he intends to call a special session after the committees make their recommendations. Special sessions and the agenda of those sessions are at the discretion of the governor.