Fort Worth resident wins $1 million in Texas Lottery scratch-off game

A third North Texas resident has won a $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery's Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery said Wednesday a Fort Worth resident claimed a top $1 million prize on July 10.

The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #881, located at 2800 Alta Mere Drive, in Fort Worth. The winner asked to remain anonymous.

With seven million-dollar winners so far, there is one $1 million top prize left in the game. As of this writing, there are two remaining $20,000 prize tickets and 10 remaining $5,000 prize tickets.

Two of the previous six $1 million winners were from North Texas, including a winning ticket bought on Jan. 25 at Quick Check Convenience Store 3 in Farmersville and on March 17 at Mo's Exxon in Lavon.

Other winning Million Dollar Loteria tickets were bought in Austin, Beaumont, Lamesa, and San Antonio.

The Texas Lottery said Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $254 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.

Last month, a Frisco resident claimed a top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch-off game $1,000,000 Crossword.

If you're feeling lucky, the Powerball jackpot jumped to $750 million for Wednesday's drawing after no winning ticket was drawn Monday. The Mega Millions lottery climbed to $560 million Wednesday after no winning ticket was drawn Tuesday night.