Texas Lottery

Frisco resident wins top prize on $1 million scratch-off

Two top prizes remain in the Texas Lottery's $1,000,000 Crossword game

By NBCDFW Staff

Texas Lottery, NBC 5 News

A person in Frisco recently claimed a top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch-off game $1,000,000 Crossword.

The Texas Lottery said the winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the RaceTrac convenience store at 4740 W. Main Street in Frisco.

The winner asked to remain anonymous.

The prize was the sixth of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

This article tagged under:

Texas LotteryFrisco
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us