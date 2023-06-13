Frisco resident wins top prize on $1 million scratch-off

A person in Frisco recently claimed a top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch-off game $1,000,000 Crossword.

The Texas Lottery said the winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the RaceTrac convenience store at 4740 W. Main Street in Frisco.

The winner asked to remain anonymous.

The prize was the sixth of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.