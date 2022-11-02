Uvalde School Shooting

Uvalde Families Gather at Texas Capitol for Day of the Dead, March to Demand Tougher Gun Laws

19 children were killed in the Uvalde mass school shooting in May 2022

By Acacia Coronado

Associated Press

Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the Day of Dead with a rally, procession and a decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night.

Relatives, who marched to the mansion of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott carrying the altar, chose the location to again demand tougher gun laws in Texas following the May shooting at Robb Elementary School. They have been most vocal about raising the age to purchase AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Abbott, who is up for reelection, has pushed back on that, saying it would be “unconstitutional.”

“We are here today celebrating our children’s lives,” said Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Lexi Rubio died in the Uvalde shooting, “but also trying to reach out to parents on a personal, on a mom and dad level. Just if you care about your children, protect them, go out to vote for candidates who support sensible gun legislation.”

Uvalde Mass Shooting

Uvalde School Shooting 13 hours ago

911 Calls During Uvalde School Shooting Released Tuesday

decision 2022 Oct 28

Uvalde Families Make Last Push for Gun Reform Ahead of the Midterms

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Day of the Dead — or Dia de los Muertos — is a Mexican and Latino holiday in which people celebrate the lives of deceased loved ones and encourage their souls to visit with them. Nearly three-quarters of the residents of Uvalde are Hispanic.

Abbott is running for a third term against Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who has drawn the support of several Robb Elementary parents but faces an uphill climb in Tuesday’s election.

Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Uvalde School ShootingAustinGreg AbbottUvaldeDay of the Dead
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us