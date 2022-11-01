911 Calls During Uvalde School Shooting Released Tuesday

Unreleased audio from 911 calls during the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was made public Tuesday, renewing attention on the hesitant police response to the attack that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The recordings were obtained by The Texas Tribune and ProPublica, who report the calls offer a play-by-play reconstruction of what happened inside the school on May 24. The recordings include audio from emergency calls and dozens of hours of conversations between police and emergency dispatchers.

Click here to hear the 911 recordings from the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune's report states some of the conversations had been previously made public, but the audio had not been released.

News outlets had previously filed suit against officials in Uvalde, the school district and sheriff's department to turn over 911 recordings, personnel records and other documents related to the shooting. Uvalde officials and state police have argued they cannot release because of ongoing investigations.

A report from a Texas House investigative committee found wide failures by nearly 400 officers who rushed to the scene but waited more than an hour to confront the gunman.