ERCOT calls for energy conservation Thursday after issuing Emergency Alert day before

With triple-digit heat and less wind and sunlight expected Thursday, tight conditions are expected again on the Texas power grid in the afternoon and evening, leading to a call for conservation from ERCOT.

"Due to continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind, and declining solar power generation this afternoon, operating reserves are expected to be low into the afternoon and evening hours," ERCOT said in a statement late Thursday morning. "ERCOT is not in emergency operations, and controlled outages are not needed at this time."

ERCOT's Supply and Demand dashboard again showed a narrowing between supply and demand for the afternoon with the demand exceeding supply after 7 p.m.

ERCOT has asked Texans to curb their energy use from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, ERCOT issued a Level 2 Energy Emergency Alert Wednesday night due to lower power reserves. It was the first time since 2021 that the agency had issued a Level 2 alert due to dwindling reserves.

Texans heard the call and conserved enough electricity to hold off "load shedding" or rolling blackouts Wednesday.

ERCOT moved out of emergency operations and said the grid returned to normal operations Wednesday night. Meanwhile, a Weather Watch issued earlier this week remains in effect through Sept. 8.

ERCOT has several different Energy Emergency Alert levels or EEAs. After Normal Grid Conditions, the levels are Conservation Alert level, then EEA 1, 2, and 3.

Here’s what the alert levels mean:

Conservation Alert: This is a voluntary request to reduce electrical use, ERCOT said. While ERCOT said it is not in emergency operations, it asks the public and “all government agencies to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.”

This is a voluntary request to reduce electrical use, ERCOT said. While ERCOT said it is not in emergency operations, it asks the public and “all government agencies to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.” Energy Emergency Level 1: Conservation is considered to be critical. We reach this stage when operating reserves drop below 2,300 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes.

Conservation is considered to be critical. We reach this stage when operating reserves drop below 2,300 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes. Emergency Level 2: Triggered when reserves are less than 1,750 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes. At this point, ERCOT can reduce demand on the system by interrupting power from large industrial customers who have contractually agreed to have their electricity turned off during an emergency.

Triggered when reserves are less than 1,750 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes. At this point, ERCOT can reduce demand on the system by interrupting power from large industrial customers who have contractually agreed to have their electricity turned off during an emergency. Emergency Level 3: The final level hits when reserves drop below 1,430 MW. If operating reserves then drop below 1,000 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes and/or the grid’s frequency level cannot be maintained at 60 Hz, then ERCOT will implement “controlled outages,” also known as rolling blackouts.

What can I do to help?

ERCOT is asking Texans to take simple power conservation steps to reduce demand on the grid.

Raise the thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so.

Avoid using large appliances like washers and dryers.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight instead of peak hours.

Why the Request to Reduce Usage?

Heat. Continued statewide high temperatures.

Continued statewide high temperatures. Demand. Texas is seeing high demand due to the heat.

Texas is seeing high demand due to the heat. Solar. Solar generation starts to decline earlier in the afternoon hours towards the end of summer before completely going offline at sunset.

Solar generation starts to decline earlier in the afternoon hours towards the end of summer before completely going offline at sunset. Wind. Wind generation is forecasted to be low this evening during peak demand time.

The PUCT's Power to Save website has tips for reducing electricity use in homes and businesses and other energy-saving tips are available at TXANS (ercot.com).

Peak Demand

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10, 2023.

ERCOT set a new all-time September peak demand record of 81,674 MW on September 5, 2023, surpassing the previous September peak of 78,459 MW set on September 4.

This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records with a high of 80,148 MW on July 20.

Consumer Assistance

Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline: 1-888-782-8477

To Stay Up to Date