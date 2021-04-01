Coming Up: Texas Law Enforcement Expected to Honor Slain Trooper at 1 P.M. Thursday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has asked all Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1 to honor slain Texas State Trooper Chad Walker.

Walker was fatally shot while responding to a call to assist a motorist in distress near Mexia on March 26.

"To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon at one o'clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe," Abbott said in a statement.

Walker died on Wednesday after officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said he performed his final lifesaving act. Earlier in the week, DPS officials said Walker had "no viable brain activity" and was on life support so that his organs could be donated.

"Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty," said Abbott. "Trooper Walker's horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans.

The person suspected of shooting Walker as he responded to a call for help later killed himself.