Injured Texas State Trooper Has ‘No Viable Brain Activity,' Remains on Life Support for Organ Donation: DPS

A Texas State Trooper shot Friday night near Mexia has "no viable brain activity" and is currently on life support so that his organs can be donated, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The DPS said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m. that Trooper Chad Walker will remain on life support "until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor."

"This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side," the DPS said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association said previously that Walker was called to assist a disabled motorist on Farm-to-Market Road 2848 Friday night near Mexia in Limestone County.

The association said as Walker started to pull behind the stopped vehicle a man got out of the driver's side and began to shoot multiple times into the patrol unit's windshield.

Walker was shot in the head and the abdomen and was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest in Waco in critical condition.

On Sunday night, the DPS said Walker was still alive and that prayers for he and his family were appreciated. Walker is married and a father to four children.

From all of us @FWPOA, we extend our most sincere condolences and prayers to the family of Trooper Chad Walker and his colleagues. We salute Trooper Walker for his selfless sacrifice to ensure public safety in the State of Texas. https://t.co/Z0gh3XLuSu — Fort Worth Police OA (@FWPOA) March 29, 2021

The man who is believed to have shot Walker, 37-year-old Arthur Pinson Jr., killed himself on Sunday.

There have been 222 DPS officers killed in the line of duty since 1823, the most recent was Trooper Moises Sanchez who died Aug. 24, 2019, more than four months after being shot twice while attempting to apprehend a person who ran from a multi-vehicle crash.