Search Ongoing for Man Suspected of Shooting DPS Trooper Near Mexia

Officials are searching for a man accused of shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Friday near Mexia.

The shooting happened on U.S. Highway 84 west of Mexia in Limestone County, about 81 miles southeast of Dallas, according to the DPS.

The trooper, whose identity has not been released, was taken in critical condition to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Waco.

Law enforcement are searching for 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr. in the shooting.

DeArthur Pinson Jr. DOB 7/15/84 is currently wanted in connection to a shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper near Mexia, Texas.

Pinson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact 911 immediately with any information on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/RQ3HbRTrmN — TxDPS - Central Texas Region (@TxDPSCentral) March 27, 2021

Pinson is described as a 6-foot-tall Black man who weighs about 220 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was wearing glasses, a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side.

A Blue Alert issued for Pinson states that he was last seen on U.S. 84 and FM480 in Coolidge, Texas, at about 5:50 p.m. Friday.

Pinson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the DPS said.

Officials have not provided additional information about what happened before the shooting.

Blue Alerts are intended to speed the apprehension of people accused of killing or seriously wounding law enforcement officers. Information about the suspect is broadcast to the public with the goal of collecting tips on the suspect. The state's program was creating in 2008.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts may call 911 or 254-315-8287.