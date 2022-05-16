Buc-ee's Branches Out to Open First South Carolina Location

Buc-ee's, the massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas, is opening its first location in South Carolina.

Buc-ee's opened its doors in Florence at 6 a.m. Monday. The Buc-ee's at Exit 170 on Interstate 95 will have the same more than 100 gas pumps and massive store that includes food, drinks and merchandise. The chain is also known for the "cleanest restrooms in America."

For nearly all of its 40-year history, Buc-ee’s gas stations and extraordinarily large convenience stores have been in Texas only. In 2019, the first Buc-ee's opened outside the Lone Star State, in Alabama.

According to Buc-ee's website, there are now 35 Buc-ee's open in the state of Texas, two in Alabama, two in Florida, two in Georgia, one in Kentucky and now one in South Carolina.

Buc-ee's is expanding to Tennesee with a travel center that will dwarf the largest convenience store title held by the New Braunfels, Texas location.

The stores are known for their Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.