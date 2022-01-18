Buc-ee's

World's Biggest Buc-ee's Convenience Store Will No Longer be in Texas

No!

By Sarah Blaskovich, The Dallas Morning News

Vince Sims/NBC 5 News

The famous Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels, once lauded as the biggest travel center ever, will lose its title when a new Buc-ee’s in Tennessee opens and becomes the world’s largest convenience store.

It appears that everything is not bigger in Texas.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

For nearly all of its 40-year history, Buc-ee’s gas stations and extraordinarily large convenience stores have been in Texas only. In 2019, the first Buc-ee’s opened outside of the Lone Star State, in Alabama. The company now has six travel centers outside of its home state, with more on the way.

Buc-ee's opened in 1982 and remained in Texas for nearly four decades. But, despite what this sign says, Buc-ee's is no longer 'a Texas thang.'
Buc-ee's opened in 1982 and remained in Texas for nearly four decades. But, despite what this sign says, Buc-ee's is no longer 'a Texas thang.'

The Buc-ee’s in Sevierville, Tenn., — positioned to be “the first stop on everyone’s Smoky Mountain adventure,” the CEO told a Tennessee TV station — will be the company’s first “Big Store” prototype. It has 120 fuel pumps, a 250-foot car wash and 74,000 square feet of indoor shopping.

Business News

Resignations 3 hours ago

Did You Quit Your Job Recently? Share Your Story!

Physical fitness Jan 17

Peloton Is About to Tack on Hundreds of Dollars in Fees to Its Bike and Treadmill, Citing Inflation

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Buc-ee's
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us