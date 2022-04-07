Buc-ee's in Discussions About Opening a Huge Stop in Hillsboro

Buc-ee’s is gaining a national persona as it expands to several states, but it’s far from being finished with Texas.

According to a report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, so far, Buc-ee's has opened two stores each in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Its first in Kentucky and South Carolina open later this month, and Buc-ee’s has plans for others in Colorado, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

The operator of supersized convenience stores known for its clean bathrooms, cheap gas and snacks has plans for a fifth store on I-35 right where I-35W from Fort Worth and I-35E from Dallas come together.

The Hillsboro City Council on Tuesday is expected to approve a staff recommendation to allow for the 125-foot tower with the beaver on top and other sign size exemptions for the retailer. That’s 25 feet taller than what the city allows.

