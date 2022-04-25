Beto O'Rourke Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former Texas Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke has tested positive for COVID-19, the politician confirmed in a tweet on Monday.

In his tweet, the congressman added he is fully vaccinated and boosted and tests regularly while traveling across Texas where he hosts numerous town halls in his campaign to unseat incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott.

O'Rourke tested negative Sunday morning before his positive confirmation Monday. He is experiencing mild symptoms and adhering to public health guidelines.

O'Rourke first gained national attention in 2018 in a senate race against incumbent Ted Cruz. The former congressman later unsuccessfully ran for president in 2020 before entering the governor's race this year.

