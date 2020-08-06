Army Secretary Speaks From Fort Hood on Deaths, Misconduct Allegations

The Secretary of the Army visited Fort Hood Thursday and addressed the deaths of several soldiers and allegations of sexual misconduct within its ranks.

Sec. Ryan McCarthy hosted a noon news conference where he addressed the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and other recent events that have plagued the base.

Four Fort Hood soldiers have been found dead in recent weeks.

U.S. Army officials said Tuesday Fort Hood soldier Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas drowned at the same lake where another soldier's body -- Pvt. Mejhor Morta -- was found last month.

On June 21, officials authorities discovered skeletal remains in a field in Killeen, near Fort Hood, which were subsequently identified as 24-year-old missing soldier Gregory Morales. U.S. Army officials suspect foul play in his death.

Human remains found July 1 near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood, were later identified as Guillen. According to a federal complaint, the 20-year-old was bludgeoned to death at the base by a fellow Fort Hood soldier who later killed himself.

Guillen’s family has said she was sexually harassed by the soldier suspected of killing her, but the Army has said there is no evidence supporting the claim. McCarthy on July 10 ordered a review of the command climate at Fort Hood.

Investigators have said there are no indications the incidents are related.

McCarthy arrived at the base Wednesday to meet with members of the Fort Hood community, including soldiers and junior officers. The Austin American-Statesman reports McCarthy's sensing sessions are used for group discussions about a specific topic.

Army officials have not said which specific cases will be addressed by McCarthy.

Tuesday night a vigil for slain Fort Hood soldier was held in Dallas. A large crowd gathered outside Dallas City Hall to remember Vanessa Guillen and a call for justice.