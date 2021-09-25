Bosque County

AMBER Alert Canceled After Missing Bosque County Girl is Found Alive

Amber-Alert-Resized

A Bosque County child involved in an AMBER alert has been found alive.

According to the Bosque County Sheriff's Department, the 7-year-old girl was found on Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The suspect in the investigation, 34-year-old Randall Thurman, is dead, officials said.

According to officials, the investigation into this incident is ongoing and involves multiple law enforcement agencies.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

abortion 12 mins ago

Texas Law Limits Medication Abortions as Near-Ban Remains

Shreveport 20 hours ago

Police: 2 Children Apparently Thrown From Bridge, 1 Dead

This article tagged under:

Bosque County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us