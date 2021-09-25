AMBER Alert Canceled After Missing Bosque County Girl is Found Alive

A Bosque County child involved in an AMBER alert has been found alive.

According to the Bosque County Sheriff's Department, the 7-year-old girl was found on Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The suspect in the investigation, 34-year-old Randall Thurman, is dead, officials said.

According to officials, the investigation into this incident is ongoing and involves multiple law enforcement agencies.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.