Accused Fort Worth Serial Rapist Arrested After Decade on the Run

A suspected serial rapist from Fort Worth is in custody after being on the run for more than a decade.

Investigators in Fort Worth took Pedro Samarrippas into custody in McAllen after he was arrested by Border Patrol trying to cross into Mexico last month.

Samarrippas was wanted by police after investigators said they used DNA to match him to attacks in Fort Worth in 2010 and 2011 and to an attack in McAllen in 2002.

The detectives believe Samarrippas lived in the Fort Worth area from 2003 to 2014 and said there may be more people who were victimized during that time period.

Police are not releasing his mugshot saying they don't want to compromise the investigation. However, they did tweet a photo of his arrest and include a description of him saying he's in his late 30s, 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. They said he has tattoos on the back of both hands, the word “ESPINOZA” in old English letters tattooed on his stomach, the word “PETRA” in script letters tattooed on his chest, a woman wearing a sombrero tattooed on his right calf, and a nude woman tattooed on his left calf. They also said he drove a reddish 1991 four-door sedan.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Samarrippas is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit at 817-392-4351. Callers can also contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS or submit a tip through the website at WWW.469TIPS.com.

Samarrippas is currently being held in the Tarrant County jail. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.