Abbott Disputes ERCOT Chief's Testimony Over Winter Storm

Abbott’s campaign said the governor had no hand in directly setting energy prices during the 2021 winter storm that created billions in debt for power companies that are passing along the costs to Texans

By Philip Jankowski, The Dallas Morning News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference before a winter storm is expected to arrive in Texas on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
NBC 5 News

Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign is disputing accounts that he ordered Texas’ power grid operator to set electricity prices at a sky-high cap during 2021′s deadly winter storm.

Abbott’s critics and his presumptive Democratic opponent in November’s election pounced on reports of testimony in federal court from former ERCOT CEO Bill Magness Wednesday.

Magness, during a bankruptcy trial in Houston on Tuesday, testified that Abbott had given orders to the Public Utility Commission to take any and all action to prevent further blackouts during the winter storm. The implication was that Abbott essentially ordered the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to artificially inflate electricity prices, which remained in place long after they were necessary.

Abbott campaign spokesman Mark Miner said Abbott had no hand in directly setting pricing.

