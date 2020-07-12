coronavirus

Abbott Announces Extension of Federally Supported COVID-19 Testing Sites in Texas

Abbott says there are over 900 testing sites across the state

By Avery Dalal

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Sunday that federal support of community-based testing sites has been extended in Dallas and Houston through July 31.

Abbott previously secured an extension of these sites in June.

"The State of Texas is committed to providing ample testing resources as we work to contain the recent surge in COVID-19 cases," Abbott said. "Our continued collaboration with our federal partners is essential to our efforts. The extension of this program in Dallas and Houston will help secure more testing for Texans in these communities."

Abbott added there were over 900 testing sites across the state and urged Texans in need of a test to find a site near them.

Texans can visit covidtest.tdem.texas.gov for testing locations near them.

