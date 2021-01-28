coronavirus

80 Military Medical Personnel to Support Texas Hospitals

Military personnel from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force are being sent to three hospitals in Texas to support efforts to combat the coronavirus and those suffering COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson and Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that 80 personnel, including doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists are being deployed to hospitals in Abilene, Eagle Pass and Lufkin.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows there are nearly 13,000 people hospitalized in Texas with COVID-related symptoms and the state is eighth in the nation in the number of new cases per capita with 961.5 per 100,000 residents during the past two weeks.

There have been nearly 35,500 deaths in Texas due to COVID, according to the Johns Hopkins data and the seven-day rolling average of deaths has risen in the past two weeks from 285.7 per day to 329.5 while the rolling average of new cases declined from 21,734.14 to 19,727.29 per day.

