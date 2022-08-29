75-Year-Old Texas Hiker Missing in Las Vegas

Crews continue to search Sunday for a 75-year-old man reported missing while hiking on Mount Charleston in Las Vegas.

Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching since Wednesday for Rock Stanley, a former Marine from Texas was last seen by hikers around the North Loop Trail.

Courtney Stanley told Las Vegas TV station KSNV that her grandfather is an experienced hiker and has visited Mount Charleston once a year for the last three decades to hike the trails.

While he normally walked the trails with a partner, Rock Stanley decided to go solo Tuesday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

He sent a text message to his son Tuesday night saying he was lost in the woods and trying to backtrack.

His family eventually reached him by cellphone Wednesday and said he was still trying to get some help.

Search crews also include Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the National Guard and the Civil Air Patrol.