5 Found Dead, 1 in Custody in Central Texas: DPS

Five people are dead and a person is in custody following an incident that led to an officer-involved shooting Thursday in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say.

In a news conference, Sgt. Ryan Howard with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the investigation is ongoing and there is no current threat to the public.

Details surrounding the incident as well as the names of those involved have not yet been released. Howard told reporters the incident involved "five people that are confirmed deceased” and "the person, the suspect, is in police custody."

The nearby Troy Independent School District said that its middle school, freshmen and junior varsity football games against McGregor had been canceled "due to the tragic shooting in the McGregor community."

KCEN-TV reports the Texas Rangers are investigating.

McGregor, a city of about 5,500 people, is located about 18 miles west of Waco and about 100 miles south of Fort Worth.