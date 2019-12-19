San Antonio

4 Hurt in Shooting Outside San Antonio Mall

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Four people were injured Wednesday night during a shooting outside a mall in San Antonio, Texas, authorities said.

San Antonio Police Department officials said in a statement that officers responded about 8:46 p.m. to the South Park Mall on the city's south side and found four people who had suffered gunshot wounds. Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Two others had non-life-threatening injuries.

Shots were fired outside of the mall, and an active shooter response was not needed, authorities said. Witnesses reported three suspects shot the victims outside the mall, jumped in a black Dodge Charger and fled, police said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Houston 10 hours ago

Attorney Downplays Danger From Mercury Spill by Jailed Man

Nassau Bay 15 hours ago

Funeral Procession For Houston-Area Officer Killed by Man Fleeing Traffic Stop

Police did not say what led to the shooting or whether anyone was arrested. An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San AntonioshootingTexas newssouth park mall
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us