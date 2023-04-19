30th Anniversary of Branch Davidian Standoff Fire Near Waco

The Branch Davidian standoff came to a tragic end 30 years ago Wednesday near Waco as the compound at Mount Carmel burned following 51 days of negotiations.

Survivors of the group who lost loved ones gathered for a memorial in Waco Wednesday. Historians joined them with theories on how it might have ended peacefully instead.

Between the original February 1993 raid by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the final conclusion, 86 people died including four ATF agents and 22 children.

The gathering of survivors was painful.

“I miss our huge family so much. It doesn’t get easier,” survivor Heather Jones said.

Members of the group were behind a fence, far away from the media after the ATF raid over alleged weapons in the compound. At the time, they could not easily share the comments that were heard at Wednesday's memorial.

Dana Kiyabu spoke fondly of life with other group members.

“She baked bread every morning. We woke up to that wonderful smell. We made sandwiches,” she said.

Once followers of self-proclaimed profit David Koresh, some members are bitter about their portrayal in the media.

“That demonization. These are people. The Davidians were people. The people that died at Mount Carmel were people. They’ve never been truly humanized,” said survivor David Thibodeau.

He said he left the building as the fire began 30 years ago but was there to witness the first shots which he said were ATF agents killing dogs at the compound.

In some recreations since then, Thibodeau said fire extinguishers were shown being used by agents on the dogs.

“These people, during the 51 days lied completely to you, over and over again, and they started with the dogs,” Thibodeau said.

Survivor Scott Mabb said he was one of the first children released from the compound after the raid. He said he has watched the discussion continue over the years.

Thirty years ago today, the siege at a compound occupied by the Branch Davidians outside Waco came to an end.

“The story they told was from the government side. It completely forgets the lives of people who were out there,” he said. “I wish there could be some questions answered. I’ll probably never have them answered, unfortunately, but I’d really like to know why it was necessary to kill them.”

Historians and experts who joined the survivors at the memorial have drawn conclusions from evidence they gathered about how the final tragedy might have been avoided.

Theology expert J. Phillip Arnold with the Reunion Institute in Houston said he and another expert offered to help negotiators with a better understanding of the group’s beliefs.

“We tried our best to contact the FBI to give them this information, but they were just not interested,” Arnold said.

Sociology Professor Stuart Wright from Lamar University in Beaumont quoted the Congressional investigation that was conducted years after the standoff.

Wright said Koresh could have been arrested during one of his visits outside the compound but the ATF was determined to use a dynamic entry approach.

Wright said the Congressional investigation found poor judgment in the original AFT raid and questioned the FBI decision to pierce the building with tear gas, which happened just before the place burned.

“This calamity could have been avoided through better investigative work and planning. And whatever crimes David Koresh and others may have committed, this deadly disaster was entirely preventable,” Wright said.

Survivor Kathy Schroeder said she is troubled by her inclusion in a recent documentary that attempted to settle the past. She asked to speak to clear the air with other survivors.

“I would never condone or excuse sexual exploitation of anyone,” she said. “I do not agree with any violence of any kind against anyone.”

Thirty years later, several survivors said they are still trying to heal.

“There’s just no getting over this. It will be on my mind and in my head for the rest of my life,” Heather Jones said.

The FBI declined to comment on the anniversary.

ATF spokesman Eric Longnecker provided the following statement.

"ATF's mission brings our Special Agents into contact with violent, armed criminals every day in communities throughout the United States. While most of these actions are conducted peacefully, on February 28, 1993, four Special Agents were killed and 28 were injured during the initial raid in Mount Carmel. Special Agents Conway LeBleu, Todd McKeehan, Robert Williams and Steven Willis made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country that day. They and the other Special Agents were dedicated professionals who are heroes to their families, friends and fellow Americans."