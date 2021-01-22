Dallas ISD Superintendent Named Winner of Empowered Superintendent Award

Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa has been named the winner of the Empowered Superintendent Award by the Texas K-12 CTO Council.

According to Dallas ISD, the council selects a superintendent each year who has promoted and supported innovative uses of technology in their district.

The award considers categories of leadership, innovative projects, collaboration, and district awards and recognitions, Dallas ISD said.

Dallas ISD said Hinojosa's work has allowed the school district to remain at the forefront of twenty-first-century education and the conversion to digital learning.

Hinojosa also pushed for increased access to technology across Texas for all students regardless of their economic status in an effort to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on student achievement.

Dallas ISD said Hinojosa, along with state lawmakers and the Texas Education Agency, helped to launch Operation Connectivity, a program which has now provided connectivity services for nearly a half-million students across the state.

He also implemented a comprehensive professional development program for Dallas ISD teachers focusing on its distance learning model, the school district said.

Through the program nearly 10,000 district teachers were trained in areas including curriculum resources, learning management system resources, synchronous and asynchronous learning models, instructional applications, simultaneous learning, video conferencing technologies, and culturally relevant instructional practices.