Texas Jobs to Increase 4.2% in 2021, According to the Dallas Fed

The Texas Employment Forecast predicts a 4.2 percent growth this year

By Logan McElroy

Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas is expecting a 4.2% increase in employment in the state this year according to their Texas Employment Forecast.

Their data forecasts 518,000 new jobs in Texas, raising the expected state total in December 2021 to 12.8 million jobs.

The forecast comes after a 4.5% decline in 2020.

This year the Dallas Fed is combining national forecasts, COVID-19 hospitalizations, and oil futures prices in a top-down model for its local forecast.

Though both Texas and the nation’s economy fell in the year 2020, the Dallas Fed said Friday that the Texas economy didn’t decrease as much as the nation's. They also predicted that the Texas economy will grow faster than the U.S. this year.

The unemployment rate in seven Texas metro areas grew in 2020, however, most of them have lowered their unemployment rates since mid-year last year.

May 2020 marked the beginning of the rise of jobs in Texas since the arrival of the pandemic.

The Lone Star State ended the year with a 7.3% increase in employment, after a revised 5.2% in November.

