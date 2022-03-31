Texas Instruments Gives $10,000 to Dallas Teacher

As Women's History Month comes to an end, The Texas Instruments (TI) Foundation announced it's awarding $10,000 to one lucky teacher.

KPIP Pleasant Grove Leadership Academy's very own Kristen Dale, an eighth-grade Algebra 1 teacher is set to receive the STEM Teaching Award for her exemplary teaching.

"Ms. Dale is always willing to try new strategies for students to learn and is always thinking about what is best for each individual child in her classroom," said Anne Smead, School Leader for KIPP Pleasant Grove Leadership Academy.

The award ceremony took place Thursday, March 31 at 2 p.m. at the KIPP Pleasant Grove Leadership Academy located at 2200 N. Street Augustine Drive.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Dale will receive $10,000, half of which will go directly to her and the other to be used for her classroom at her discretion.

"This year she became a Middle School Education Fellow with talkSTEM, Texas Women's Foundation and AAAS IF/THEN She Can organization," said Smead. "Throughout all of these different organizations, Ms. Dale has furthered her impact and education in STEM and served as a role model for all of her students."

Dale's love for math dates back to the seventh grade when her teacher recognized her potential which inspired her to continue a career in the subject.

As a Spellman College alum, Dale went on to earn a Masters's in Teaching and even became a Math for America Fellow.

During her career, she spent the last 10 years tutoring, empowering, and helping countless students along the way.